Lagos Depot Gutted By Fire Does Not Belong To Us, NNPC Ltd Clarifies

…Says Fire Incident Won’t Affect Petroleum Products Supply

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has clarified that the fire incident at a tank farm in Marine Beach, Apapa, Lagos, was at a Depot belonging to HOGL Energy Ltd. (Honeywell Depot) and not an NNPC Retail Ltd. facility, as circulated by early responders.

The fire, which has since been extinguished, was as a result of petroleum products spillage within the perimeter of the tank farm.

In a statement by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, it said that the NNPC Ltd. and other Depots in the area have resumed loading activities.

The NNPC Ltd in the statement assured that the incident will, in no way, affect petroleum products supply and distribution across the country.

