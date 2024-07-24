Lagos Doctors Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Poor Working Conditions, Non-Implementation Of Allowance

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Medical doctors in Lagos State have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over poor working conditions and non-implementation of ‘CONMESS allowance,’ among others.

In a petition to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, the doctors under the aegis of the Medical Guild, called on him to quickly intervene and prevent a breakdown in healthcare services.

Part of the demands of the doctors, include immediate payment of the reviewed CONMESS allowance, appropriate entry levels for specialists, the implementation of pension deductions for resident doctors, and the recruitment of more medical personnel to bridge manpower shortage.

The Chairman of the Medical Guild, Dr. Moruf Abdulsalam, disclosed that the Guild will be holding a congress in the next couple of days to decide on the next line of action.

He noted, according to report, that the demotion of specialist consultants has led to loss of income, low morale, and lack of interest from prospective specialists in joining the state health service. Another disincentive, Abdulsalam pointed out, is non-deduction of contributory pension and NHF deductions for resident doctors in Lagos.

He said: “The globally recognised JAPA syndrome remains an inadequately recognised crisis, and the apparent lukewarm approach of the state government towards the above-highlighted issues only serves to tilt the Lagos doctors’ endurance to the breakpoint.

“An average of two to three doctors resign from our primary and secondary facilities every month without commensurate replacement. This has led to overwork, chronic fatigue, burnout, and strained family relationships for the remaining doctors with many grappling with chronic medical conditions from the stress and overwork.”

The Medical Guild chairman noted that the current economic challenges have worsened the situation.

“These factors are currently heightening the tension and fuelling the haemorrhage of doctors from the state to private establishments and then outside of the country.

“Nigeria and Lagos state in particular is plagued with human resource migration for greener pastures which has led to a frightening reduction in the number of doctors left in the state to manage the ever-growing population of a mega city like Lagos. This fact was corroborated recently by the remarks of the Honourable Commissioner for Health in Lagos State where he alluded to the reality that Lagos needs about 30,000 medical practitioners to fill this personnel gap,” Abdulsalam added.

The Medical Guild is the association of doctors under the employment of the Lagos State Government.