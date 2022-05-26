Lagos Driver Absconds With Employer’s N36m Prado Jeep

A 40-year-old driver, Babangida Usman, was on Thursday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing his employer’s Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Usman is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, SP Idowu Osungbure, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in February in Victoria Island area of Lagos.

She said that the defendant, who was a driver for the complainant, Habanera Limited, stole a Prado 2019 model, with registration number SMK 708 FU valued at N36 million belonging to the complainant.

“The defendant dropped off a staff of the company at the office and was supposed to fill up the tank at a fuel station, however, he absconded with the car,” the prosecutor told the court.

According to her, the offences contravene sections 411 and 287 (7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 287 (7) prescribes a seven-year jail term upon conviction for stealing from one’s employer, while 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She held that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN) and Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card.

She ordered that sureties must be residents within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of three years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Adedayo adjourned the case until June 29, for mention.