Lagos Environmental Sanitation Resumes April

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The Lagos State government said it will resume its monthly environmental exercise on April 25, 2026, and will observe it every last Saturday of the month.

It is coming nearly a decade after it was suspended.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a message shared on X on Saturday.

According to Wahab, residents are enjoined to clean their surroundings, clear drainage channels in their frontages, and dispose of waste properly as a civic responsibility.

“I am pleased to inform all Lagosians that the monthly environmental sanitation exercise will resume effective Saturday, 25th April 2026, holding on the last Saturday of every month from 6:30AM to 8:30 AM.

“During this period, residents are enjoined to clean their surroundings, clear drainage channels in their frontages, and dispose of waste properly as a civic responsibility,” the message read.

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The monthly sanitation exercise, previously held on the last Saturday of every month between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., was suspended in November 2016.

Wahab said the state is returning to a practice that once formed part of Lagosians’ lifestyle.

“Let me formally say this and say it boldly. Mr Governor and his deputy are taking a very audacious step. For those who don’t know, prior to 2016, we had a culture that emphasised cleanliness as next to godliness,” the commissioner said.

He further emphasised that the exercise is a collective responsibility and a vital part of commitment to a cleaner, healthier, and flood-resilient Lagos.