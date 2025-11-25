Lagos Fashion Designer ‘Impregnates’ Neighbour’s 14-Year-Old Daughter

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 42-year-old fashion designer, Tunde Waheed, in Kirikiri correctional centre for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter and getting her pregnant.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.F. Onamusi, refused to listen to the defendant’s plea.

Rather, she ordered him to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until December 18 for the Director of Public Prosecutions’ advice.

The defendant, who resides at 45, Igando Road, Ikotun, Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecutor, ASP Adegoke Ademigbuji, told the court that the offence was committed between January and October at the defendant’s residence.

The prosecutor said that the victim’s father noticed that his daughter was feeling sick and took her to the hospital.

He said that it was confirmed that the girl was four months pregnant after the result of the test came out.

Ademigbuji said that upon questioning, the victim told her parents that the defendant, who is their neighbour, had been molesting her since January.

The prosecutor said that the case was reported at the police station and the defendant was subsequently arrested.

The offence, according to him, contravenes section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.