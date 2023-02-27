LAGOS: Fear Grips APC After Tinubu’s Defeat, Calls For Aggressive Campaign To Save Sanwo-Olu At March 11 Guber

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following Saturday’s defeat of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election held in Lagos, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national youth wing has expressed fear that the party may lose the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Advertisement

Dayo Israel, leader of APC’s youth wing, told supporters of the party and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that there’s work to be done ahead of the March 11 governorship election in the state.

Tinubu, the acclaimed ‘godfather’ of Lagos politics, lost the state to a fairly small political party with no structure during the presidential election on Saturday.

The two-time former Lagos governor came second with 572,606 votes after Labour Party’s Peter Obi who scored 582,454 votes at the polls.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 75,750 votes while Rabiu Kawankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (PDP) secured 8,442 in the state.

Tweeting on Monday, Israel urged all party excos, councillors and leaders of youth groups in the state to embark on a door-to-door campaign to prevent Governor Sanwo-Olu from suffering Tinubu’s fate in the governorship election.

Advertisement

“Nobody should do “One million Man March” Oribu kan mo. Focus on door to door. Party excos, youth leaders, councillors, leaders, we have 10days to #SanwoAgain, go and engage your neighbours. #deliveryourstreet, be humble, get off your high horse. Ise wa o,” he said.

‘Ise wa’ means there’s work to be done in the Yoruba language.

Dayo Israel, APC NAtional Youth Leader tweets after Tinubu’s defeat in Lagos

In a now-deleted tweet, Israel had earlier said any government appointee who fails to win their electoral wards for Governor Sanwo-Olu should not bother resuming to Alausa, the state capital of Lagos and seat of power, on the 13th — the Monday after the governorship election.

Meanwhile, some Lagosians on social media have pledged to ensure that the LP governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, wins the poll.

Advertisement

LP’s Thaddeus Attah won the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives during the Saturday election.