Lagos Fire Service Saves Three-Storey Building From Inferno As Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed

The third floor of a three-storey building located at Martins Street by Balogun Junction, Lagos Island, was on Thursday engulfed by fire, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

The emergency fire which was reported at 12:19 p.m, was doused by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos State Fire & Rescue Service, Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps and CBD.

In their separate statements, LASEMA and the Lagos State Fire & Rescue Service said no casualty was recorded in the inferno.

The Permanent Secretary – LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Upon arrival of the Agency’s Response Team at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that the third floor of a three-storey building was engulfed by fire, today, 2nd February, 2023

“Information gathered revealed that fabrics were stored in the building. Fortunately, no casualty was involved in the incident. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

“The Agency’s Response Team and its Fire Unit alongside Lagos State Fire & Rescue Service, Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps and CBD worked together in putting out the inferno and prevented it from escalating to adjoining buildings.”

On her part, the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has doused a Fire outbreak at 74, Martins Street, by LSDPC Building, Lagos Island.

“The emergency which was reported at 12:19 hours, Thursday, saw Ebute Elefun, Oniru and Alausa Headquarters Fire Crews of the Agency confined the Fire to the topmost floor of the three storey building where it emanated from.

“The structure is being used for trading in textile materials on the ground floor and then first floor has shops while the second and third has stores for clothing materials.

“It is on record that no injury or casualty is recorded in the operations which is being rounded up as damping down in progress.”

This happened just a week after a five-storey building was gutted by fire at Balogun Market in the same Lagos Island, destroying goods worth millions of naira.