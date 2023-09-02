LAGOS: Gas Leakage Causes Panic In Surulere

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There was panic around the Western Avenue, inward Barracks bus stop in the Surulere area of Lagos State on Saturday, following a gas leakage incident as a result of a tanker developing a fault while in motion.

In a video making the rounds on social media, responders are seen trying to prevent disaster.

The incident led to the diversion of traffic from the Barracks and Stadium section of Western Avenue.

Confirming the incident, Director, of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye said in a statement: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently mitigating a gas leakage on Western Avenue, inward Barracks bus stop, Surulere, Lagos, as a result of a tanker developing a fault while on motion within the top inlet compartment.

“While the Agency was alerted at 09:04hours Saturday, the Ilupeju Fire Station with her quick response ameliorated the situation with a chemical foam compound to forestall ignition and any eventuality of a secondary emergency.

“This incident had led to the diversion of traffic as other emergency responders teamed up with the State Fire and Rescue Service to avert disaster as traffic were diverted from the Barracks end and Stadium section of Western Avenue.

“There is no record of casualty, and update will follows as the situation unfolds.”

Also confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, urged residents to be calm saying the situation posed no threat as rescue operation was ongoing.

“There is currently road closure from Stadium to Ojuelegba (on both sides).

“A truck carrying gas had an accident and gas started leaking,” Oke-Osanyitolu.

“The Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Federal Fire Service, Police, LASEMA, LASTMA are currently on site doing the needful for proper safety of the entire community, road users and Lagosians at large,” he added.