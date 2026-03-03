Lagos Governor Appoints New State Accountant-General

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Government has announced the redeployment of Adetola John as the new Accountant-General of the state.

This was disclosed on the state government’s official Facebook handle on Tuesday.

In a statement titled “Sanwo-Olu approves redeployment of Mr Adetola, Muyiwa John as new State Accountant-General,” the government said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved the appointment.

“The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the deployment of Mr. Adetola, Muyiwa John, as the new Accountant-General of the State and Permanent Secretary, State Treasury Office (STO),” the statement read.

It added that “the redeployment follows the statutory retirement of the outgoing Accountant-General/Permanent Secretary, Dr. Abiodun Muritala.”

According to the government, an official circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service confirmed that Adetola was redeployed from the Office of the State Auditor-General, where he previously served as the State Auditor-General.

Advertisement

“The redeployment, according to the circular, takes immediate effect from Monday, March 2, 2026,” the statement noted.

The Head of Service, Bode Agoro, while wishing Adetola success in his new role, urged all stakeholders “to accord the circular the necessary publicity and cooperation to ensure a seamless transition.”

The statement described the move as strategic, noting that “this strategic redeployment underscores the State Government’s commitment to maintaining efficiency, accountability, and continuity in public financial management.”