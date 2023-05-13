Lagos Govt Announces 4-Week Traffic Diversion In Agege

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State government, on Saturday, announced a 4-week traffic diversion to carryout a sectional repair of Oke-koto Intersection at Pen Cinema, Agege.

Advertisement

The repair work will commence from Monday, May 15 to Monday, June 12, 2023.

To minimize inconvenience for motorists during this period, the government has advised those coming from Abule Egba end, moving towards the Secretariat, Alausa to make use of Fagba through Charity to join Oba Ogunji enroute Odo Eran to connect desired destinations.

“Motorists can make use of Old Oko Oba road to link Old Ipaja road depending on their desired destinations.

“Motorists coming from Iyana Ipaja inbound Oke-koto can make use of Olabode Street to access Oniwaya road enroute Guinness/Ashade.

“Motorists from Capitol Road junction going towards Oke-koto will be diverted to Oniwaya road on both sides to access their destinations.

“Motorists can also make use of Old Abeokuta road instead of Ipaja road.

“Motorists from the bridge heading to Oke-koto junction will be diverted to an alternative lane by Tabon-Tabon(near Conoil) to proceed with their journeys,” the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said.

While imploring motorists to be patient as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone, the Commissioner assured that the personnel of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be on ground to direct traffic to ameliorate inconveniences.