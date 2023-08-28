Lagos Govt Arraigns 10 Capital Oil Employees For Obstructing Street Traders’ Arrest

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has arraigned ten staff members of ‘Capital Oil’ situated along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for obstructing the arrest of street traders

According to LAGESC, the ten staff members attacked its operatives and destroyed branded operational vehicles of the agency.

This was disclosed by the Corps Marshal of LAGESC, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd) on Monday at the agency’s Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi.

The staff members are: Emmanuel Chuks (M) 48, Wasiu Ajape (M) 31, Oliver Okonkwo (M) 63, Chinedu Okeke (M) 42, Vivian Aquocha (F) 30 , Usman Kolawole (M) 50, Prista Mary (F) 38, Lookman Busari (M) 52, Adekunle Adefemi (M) 50, Justina Anya (F) 49, Azaram Amarachi (F) 30, Maureen Nwafor (F) 35, Ahmeed Ahmid (M) 30, and Doria Ibeh (F) 42.

They were arraigned before an Oshodi Magistrate Court on Friday, on a one-count charge bordering on obstruction and abetting street and highway trading.

“Our gallant operatives on a routine raid of flash points for street, highway trading discovered a horde of street traders on the setbacks of Capital Oil on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and in the course of effecting arrests of street traders, some staff of the filling station harbouring these traders attacked us, thereby causing damage to our operational vehicles in the same vein but we ensured that we arrested 10 members of staff involved,” Akinpelu said.

She said that the court granted them bail in the sum of N100,000 respectively with conditions to provide civil servants as sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till September 8, 2023.

Akinpelu warned private, public and commercial residences in the state to desist from harbouring street traders and mobilising for attack on the agency’s operatives, adding that consequences attached to such “heinous” act include imprisonment