Lagos Govt Dismisses Viral Kidnapping Alert

The Lagos State Government has debunked a viral message warning residents of alleged kidnapping incidents along the Gbagada Expressway, describing it as fake and recycled misinformation.

The message claimed that criminals were using commercial “Danfo” buses to abduct unsuspecting commuters through the “one chance” method.

It urged residents to avoid the area, especially at night, and to share the supposed alert with family and friends.

“We are writing to bring your attention to a critical security alert we have received from the Lagos State Police Command.

“According to the information provided, there there has been an increase in kidnapping incidents along the Gbagada Expressway. The perpetrators are employing the “one chance” method of targeting unsuspecting commuters Report also says that they are utilizing “Danfo” vehicles caring up to 5 individuals.

“In light of this alarming situation, we strongly urge everyone to exercise extreme caution when commuting through this area. Please remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure your personal safety. Avoid late nights and if possible, consider alternative routes or means of transportation until the security situation is brought under control,” the message read.

Reacting to the circulating message, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, urged Lagosians to disregard the claim, noting that the state had previously addressed the same false information.

“Good morning Lagos, please beware of this fake news in circulation again! We’ve addressed it in the past, but purveyors of fakery are not tired of recycling this rubbish. Kindly ignore it. Thank you,” Akosile said on Friday in a post on X.