Lagos Gov’t Launches Sustainable Development Goals Club In Public Schools

As part of Lagos State government commitment to make the youth part of the actions on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched the Lagos Sustainable Development Goals Club in Public Schools across the state.

Launching the club in Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu noted that the initiative is a smart way of institutionalising SDGs in the education system, adding that while the government has been doing its best to create a habitable environment for the generation to come, it is important that a pathway is created for the younger generation.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Jaji, Sanwo-Olu said: “Our lives are shaped by our everyday actions and inactions. Whatever actions we take today go a long way in shaping our future. We are determined in shaping the future and ensuring a safer planet for future generations. We are taking a collective responsibility by being informed, conscious and action-oriented. And this does not in any way exclude the older generations”.

According to him,“A sustainable lifestyle is a cluster of habits and patterns of behaviour embedded in society and facilitated by institutions, norms and infrastructures that frame individual choices.”

The governor further noted that the club will have positive impact in the lives of the students and the society at large, adding that it will bridge the knowledge gap in sustainability, thereby delivering ambitious targets.

“As a modern society, we want to be defined by impactful policies that will continuously unleash the ingenuity of our young ones and the school environment remains one of the most natural habitats to reinforce that positive changes in their life. Therefore, everyone must be provided the space to contribute towards this ambition as we come together to ensure no one is left behind”, he said.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the governor on SDGs and Investment, Solape Hammond, stated that integration of the younger generation in climate actions is a good initiative, describing young people as assets that can be harnessed to drive sustainability.

She said:“While our problems get a lot of news coverage and just as deserving of attention are the plans to fix them. This initiative is a positive movement that will support the actualisation of the global ambition of ensuring that all human beings enjoy prosperous and fulfilling lives and that economic, social, and technological progress occurs in harmony with nature.

“The good news for us as a state is that we are seeing a variety of young players stepping up for the SDGs. Continuously embracing sustainable ideas and strategising to meet the targets of these goals. We will continue to provide the structure with the enabling environment to engage and encourage them to take ownership of this Agenda as we have been doing through the Lagos SDGs Youth Alliance and the Lagos Volunteer Corp”, she added.

The 17 SDGs 2030 agenda of the United Nations was adopted by the General Assembly in September 2015. It provides a shared template for peace and prosperity for people and the planet for not just now, but also into the future.

The goal 13, which is climate action, is a priority for Lagos.

Increasing incidents of flood disaster, which is consistent with attributes of climate change, is a recurring decimal in Lagos. In October, the state government alerted residents of high intensity flooding in areas like Ketu, Alapere, Agric, Owode Onirin, Ajegunle, Alagbole, Kara, Isheri Olowora, Araromi Otun Orisha community, Agiliti, Maidan, Mile 12, Odo Ogun, Owode Elede, Agboyi 1, Agboyi II, Agboyi III, among others, and advised those living in these areas to relocate upland.