Lagos Govt Re-opens Oyingbo, Two Other Markets After Days Of Closure

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government has reopened Oyingbo, Alamutu Ologede and Ile-Epo markets, recently sealed for filth and other environmental infractions, after days of closure.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin.

Advertisement

According to Gbadegesin, the reopening followed full compliance with requisite conditions.

He said: “Following extensive renovations and compliance measures including, the implementation of stringent conditions and a written mandatory undertaking for reopening, Oyingbo Market, Alamutu Ologede Market, and Ile-Epo Oke Odo Market, have been reopened today for business transactions.”

Gbadegesin stated that the reopened markets had to comply with a set of mandatory conditions listed for them prior to resuming operations.

These conditions include providing a designated waste point; installation of block work fence and platforms for the placement of double dino bins; procurement of double dino bins for waste containerisation; commitment to putting in place sustainable market waste policing to guarantee constant cleanliness of the market environment and enforce proper waste disposal regulations; engagement of bin keepers; collaboration with accredited PSP operators for timely evacuation; prompt payment of waste bills, as well as, dislodging street traders from road medians and setbacks, preventing unauthorised vending.

Advertisement

“A filthy market is a breeding ground for terrible diseases like cholera, typhoid, Lassa fever, ebola, malaria and others. We cannot stand by and watch some markets expose the people of Lagos State to such conditions which are clearly avoidable if they do the right things”, he stressed.

The LAWMA boss called on the executive members of markets across the state to live up to their responsibilities.

He noted that local government authorities would be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring market operations’ adherence to set conditions.