Lagos Gov’t To Complete Red Line Rail Project Before May Ending

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Government has said that it will complete the ongoing Red Line rail project of the state’s mass transit before the end of May.

Advertisement

The state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists after an inspection tour of the project and the vehicular overpass bridges at Yaba and Oyingbo train stations.

Upon completion, the Red Line rail is expected to move 500,000 passengers daily. This translates to 3.5 million passengers weekly and 15 million passengers a month.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the project, which is at different stages of completion, has five vehicular overpass bridges, including Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin to Onipanu, and Ikeja, adding that this will forestall train-vehicle accidents and reduce travel time for Lagosians.

He said: “We believe we are still on track. We believe it should be ready before the end of our first term depending on when we want to commission it. We will be doing a lot of testing, and signalization because these road tracks will also be working with the Nigerian Railway Corporation, operating a train from Ebute-Meta in Lagos to Ibadan. We need to be able to harmonize a lot of signalization between our rail infrastructure and the Nigerian Railway Corporation rail infrastructure.

“All the vehicular overpass bridges are very important because of the unfortunate train and bus accident that we saw a few weeks ago at Shogunle. So all these bridges we are building, apart from the fact that they are full vehicular bridges, are also to stop trains, vehicles, and passengers needing to interact. The highest grade of ensuring that you completely remove any contact with rail is when you build a complete alternative mode of transportation for passengers, pedestrians, and vehicles.”

Advertisement

The governor called on all those who are still bittered about the outcome of the governorship election in the state to see the bigger picture and join him in meeting the aspiration of Lagosians.

“I came out today for us to get to work. Campaigns and elections in our view are over, we need to continue to serve our citizens. We still have about 67 days to go in our first term. So, we have to ensure that everything we need to do to be able to finish the first tenure is done. For us, the election is behind us. It is work that we have promised Lagosians that we are back to do. As a peaceful individual, I am committed to more peaceful co-existence among all Lagosians.

“We want to tell the people who are still carrying politics of bitterness that they should see the bigger picture and join us in meeting the aspiration of Lagosians, which is to provide an economic opportunity for them to make this place peaceful and continue to provide that economic space for them to be able to earn a living and be a better citizen for themselves and their family,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu was in the early hours of Monday declared winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The governor who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 762,134 votes to defeat the candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olajide Adediran, who got 312,329 and 62,449 votes, respectively.