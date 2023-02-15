Lagos Gov’t Warns Residents Against Rejection Of Old Naira Notes

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Government has warned residents of the state who are rejecting the old Naira notes of N200, N500 and N500 to desist from doing so.

The State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who gave the warning on Wednesday said that Lagos has joined the dispute at the Supreme Court over the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recently, the governor’s of three APC-led states of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara, filed an an exparte motion at the Supreme Court to restrain the CBN and the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline of old notes of N200, N500, and N1,000 as legal tender.

The apex court last week granted the request of the three states and restrained the CBN and the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline. But it appears the CBN is not ready to obey the court order.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the matter till February 22.

Omotoso said: “The Lagos State Government wishes to put on record the patience and calmness of Lagosians following the controversy generated by the Naira shortage crisis.

“The State Government has joined the dispute at the Supreme Court, which today adjourned the hearing of the matter till February 22. When the matter first came up on February 8, the apex court said the old notes remained legal tender.

“That position has not changed. The State Government hereby warns those rejecting the old notes to desist from doing so or face prosecution. It is against the law to reject the old notes as doing so is contrary to the position of the Supreme Court.”

The Commissioner informed that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is confident that the Judiciary will resolve all the issues around the currency shortage crisis.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to remain law-abiding and shun mischief makers who may exploit this temporary situation to promote their anti-people agenda,” he said.

“To cushion the effect of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive on the old notes, especially on the vulnerable among us, Lagos State has started the distribution of the food packs promised by the Governor. The 50% fares slash on all State transportation facilities continues, as directed by Mr. Governor,” Omotoso added.