Lagos Govt Warns Sarah Martins Against Cooking On Streets

The Lagos State Government has warned Nollywood actress Sarah Martins to stop cooking and distributing food on the streets of Lagos, cautioning that she risks arrest and prosecution if she continues the activity.

The warning was contained in a public statement addressed directly to the actress on Saturday by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Wahab acknowledged the charitable intent behind the actress’s outreach but said cooking or trading on public roads, walkways, or medians was prohibited under Lagos environmental and public order regulations, adding that such activities posed safety, sanitation, and traffic concerns.

He noted that Martins had been cautioned over the same issue the previous year.

“While we acknowledge and appreciate the spirit of charity and compassion behind what you are trying to do, carrying out such activities on public roads, walkways, or medians is not permitted under Lagos environmental and public order regulations,” Wahab said.

“Cooking or trading on public infrastructure poses safety, sanitation, and traffic concerns. You were previously cautioned about this same issue last year due to the understanding of its philanthropic intention and pleas,” he added.

Citing a previous incident where the actress was warned over a similar road cooking incident, the commissioner advised her to channel her outreach through proper channels and approved locations, warning that failure to comply could lead to her apprehension.

“If you wish to continue your charitable outreach, it should be done through proper channels and in approved locations so that your efforts can support vulnerable people without violating existing laws and constituting an environmental nuisance,” he added.

He further stressed the state’s expectation of civic compliance from all residents and visitors.

“We expect everyone to be law-abiding in Lagos, just as they would be in any other well-regulated city,” he said.

Martins, a popular Nollywood actress and comedian known for her social media presence and philanthropy, had recently been filmed cooking and sharing meals with residents on Lagos streets, drawing widespread attention online.

In October 2025, officials of the Kick Against Indiscipline apprehended the actress while she was cooking on a road median in Lekki and seized her equipment.

Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing Martins appearing distressed and clutching a hand she said was burned by spilled hot oil during the altercation. The footage sparked mixed reactions, with some Nigerians condemning the officials’ conduct while others supported the enforcement action.

The Lagos State Government later defended the operation, with Wahab stating that the actress had engaged in unauthorised activities on public infrastructure in violation of environmental and sanitation regulations.

The incident also drew in Seyi Tinubu, son of Bola Tinubu, after Martins announced on Instagram that she had received ₦20 million from his office to support her foundation.

Tinubu, however, denied making the donation personally, explaining that some friends moved by compassion had raised funds to help her secure a proper space for her charity work, while stressing that he did not support any act that violated Lagos State laws.