Lagos Guber: APC Asks Security Agencies To Hold LP Rhodes-Vivour Responsible For Any Violence

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has called on the security agencies to hold the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour responsible should there be any breakdown of law and order in reaction to the Saturday’s Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing journalists after casting his vote at his polling unit 045 in Anifowoshe, Ikeja, on Saturday, Rhodes-Vivour had alleged voters’ suppression, voters’ intimidation in places like Kosofe, VGC, Ikate, Ojo, Computer Village.

The APC asked the LP candidate to stop playing the victim, adding that it is compiling reports of how APC supporters were harassed and attacked.

The party also accused the LP candidate of threatening to set Lagos on fire, adding that he has love for violence and warmongering.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a statement made by Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate Gbadebo Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour on today’s elections.

“He accuses the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police of “provoking Lagosians” and warning that “if tonight Lagos catches fire, it is not our fault”. He says “a lot of places are still under attack by thugs and hooligans of the APC”.

“This scaremongering is typical of bad losers who lack the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The security agencies should note Mr Rhodes-Vivour’s threat to set Lagos on fire as his predilection for violence and warmongering is well known to Nigerians. Should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of our state, law enforcement agencies should know who to grab – Mr Rhodes-Vivour.

“We are compiling reports of how APC supporters were harassed and attacked today. Some of the reports are really scary.

“Now the LP candidate is playing the victim. This old trick won’t work; discerning Lagosians know they are all lies deployed to attract sympathy. Our party has no need to be violent because we are sure of the glittering credentials of our candidate Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu who will never be associated with violence,” a statement by the spokesman of APC in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, read partly.

The party advised LP and its candidate to “embrace peace instead of threatening to bring down the roof on everybody. It won’t work.”

Meanwhile, the Saturday’s Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in the state were characterized by massive low turnout of voters, voters’ intimidation and voters’ suppression.