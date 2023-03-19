Lagos Guber: Sanwo-Olu In Early Lead, Clears Nine LGAs

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is in early lead, according to results that have been announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sanwo-Olu has won in nine Local Government Areas of the state with wide margin.

The LGAs include Agege, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Apapa, Epe, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ibeju – Lekki, Mushin and Surulere.

The governor who was first elected into office in 2019, is being challenged by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran.

Below are the results:

GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE

IFAKO-IJAIYE LGA

APC – 38,682

LP – 13,020

PDP – 2,262

IBEJU LEKKI LGA

APC – 19,369

LP – 3,785

PDP – 3,189

AJEROMI/IFELODUN LGA

APC – 39,798

LP – 19,821

PDP – 2,607

SURULERE LGA

APC – 42,451

LP – 28,069

PDP – 2200

IKEJA LGA

APC – 32,273

LP – 15,174

PDP – 1,616

MUSHIN LGA

APC – 52,249

PDP – 4006

LP – 11759

EPE LGA

APC – 29614

PDP – 3272

LP – 1515

AGEGE LGA

APC – 35,845

PDP – 3,176

LP – 8,486

APAPA LGA

APC – 21,007

PDP – 2,487

LP – 4,157