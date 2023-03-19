Lagos Guber: Sanwo-Olu In Early Lead, Clears Nine LGAs
Lagos State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is in early lead, according to results that have been announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Sanwo-Olu has won in nine Local Government Areas of the state with wide margin.
The LGAs include Agege, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Apapa, Epe, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ibeju – Lekki, Mushin and Surulere.
The governor who was first elected into office in 2019, is being challenged by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran.
Below are the results:
GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE
IFAKO-IJAIYE LGA
APC – 38,682
LP – 13,020
PDP – 2,262
GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE
IBEJU LEKKI LGA
APC – 19,369
LP – 3,785
PDP – 3,189
GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE
AJEROMI/IFELODUN LGA
APC – 39,798
LP – 19,821
PDP – 2,607
GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE
SURULERE LGA
APC – 42,451
LP – 28,069
PDP – 2200
GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE
IKEJA LGA
APC – 32,273
LP – 15,174
PDP – 1,616
GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE
MUSHIN LGA
APC – 52,249
PDP – 4006
LP – 11759
GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE
EPE LGA
APC – 29614
PDP – 3272
LP – 1515
GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE
AGEGE LGA
APC – 35,845
PDP – 3,176
LP – 8,486
GOVERNORSHIP RESULT LAGOS STATE
APAPA LGA
APC – 21,007
PDP – 2,487
LP – 4,157