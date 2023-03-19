Lagos Guber: Sanwo-Olu In Early Lead, Clears Nine LGAs

Nigeria Politics
By Ikenna Omeje
Babajide-Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is in early lead, according to results that have been announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sanwo-Olu has won in nine Local Government Areas of the state with wide margin.

The LGAs include Agege, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Apapa, Epe, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ibeju – Lekki, Mushin and Surulere.

The governor who was first elected into office in 2019, is being challenged by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran.

Below are the results:

GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE

IFAKO-IJAIYE LGA

APC – 38,682

LP – 13,020

PDP – 2,262

GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE

IBEJU LEKKI LGA

APC – 19,369

LP – 3,785

PDP – 3,189

GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE

AJEROMI/IFELODUN LGA

APC – 39,798

LP – 19,821

PDP – 2,607

GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE

SURULERE LGA

APC – 42,451

LP – 28,069

PDP – 2200

GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE

IKEJA LGA

APC – 32,273

LP – 15,174

PDP – 1,616

GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE

MUSHIN LGA

APC – 52,249

PDP – 4006

LP – 11759

GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE

EPE LGA

APC – 29614

PDP – 3272

LP – 1515

GOVERNORSHIP RESULT FOR LAGOS STATE

AGEGE LGA

APC – 35,845

PDP – 3,176

LP – 8,486

GOVERNORSHIP RESULT LAGOS STATE

APAPA LGA

APC – 21,007

PDP – 2,487

LP – 4,157

