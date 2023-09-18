Lagos Head Of Service Muri-Okunola Resigns

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has resigned from his position.

This follows his appointment as President Bola Tinubu’s Principal Secretary.

In a message to the state’s civil servants, on Monday, Muri-Okunola said his civil service career will end on September 29, 2023.

Muri-Okunola, who appreciated the entire workforce of Lagos civil service, said he has informed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of his voluntary retirement from the state service.

Former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, appointed Muri-Okunola as the state’s 21st Head of Service in December 2018.

“I am grateful to MG and MDG and the entire executive council, the Body Of Permanent Secretaries, and the entire workforce of Lagos State for the opportunity to serve,” he said.

“It has been a really fulfilling journey and experience, one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I want to thank the entire public service for your support during the entirety of my tenure as your servant leader. You made me shine. You helped me clear the doubts of the naysayers.

“You gave me confidence and inspired my modest but fulfilled service. I appreciate you all individually and collaboratively as a family. We took the Lagos State Public Service to become the most vibrant and excellent public service in Nigeria in particular and sub-Saharan Africa in general as the most professional workforce.

“I move on to serve the man who inspired and brought me into public service and to take it as a career that eventually took me to the zenith as your Head Of Service.

“I will be taking on a new role in The Presidency to assist and contribute my quota in achieving The Renewed Hope agenda of our President And Commander In Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“I feel humbled and privileged to be taking on this new challenge and pray that The Almighty Allah will enable me in the discharge of this solemn duty to our nation.

“I count on your continued support, cooperation, and prayers. Finally, I want to congratulate whoever emerges as my successor, and the 22nd Head of Service Of Lagos State Government and to request you to give him or her all the support and more than ever, to grow and take our proud public service to greater heights.”

The presidency had in a statement via its X handle on Sunday, announced Muri-Okunola’s appointment as Principal Secretary to the president.

“Hakeem Muri Okunola appointed Principal Secretary to President Tinubu,” the statement read.

“An astute administrator, former Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos state, and recently Head of Civil Service of Lagos State, Hakeem Muri Okunola brings over 25 years of experience in law and public service to his new role as Principal Secretary to President Bola Tinubu,” the statement added.