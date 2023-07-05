LAGOS: Homes Without Waste Bins To Be Sealed–LAWMA

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has announced its intention to begin a seal exercise on homes without waste bins on Lagos Island and Mainland, beginning from Friday (7th July 2023).

Advertisement

LAWMA had issued abatement notices to both areas two months ago, urging property owners and residents to procure adequate waste bins for their homes.

The Executive Director, Finance of LAWMA, Kunle Adebiyi, who gave the hint, said that sufficient notice had been given to tenements to procure the standard waste bins.

He said: “It is crucial for residents to cultivate proper environmental habits and support the efforts of the Authority to establish a cleaner and more livable environment. By taking action against violations and ensuring compliance, we can create a sustainable environment, and help build a city of our dream”.

Adebiyi noted that the notice of intention to seal would serve as a final warning to residents who were yet to procure the bins and maintain proper waste management practices, adding that the enforcement action was aimed at encouraging responsible environmental behavior and to reduce pollution in the city.

“LAWMA’s Enforcement Team will target areas on Lagos Mainland and Island, where violations have been observed. The team will carry out thorough inspections to identify individuals, households, or businesses, that have consistently neglected waste management guidelines. Those found in violation will receive an intention to seal notice, outlining the specific actions required to rectify the situation and avoid further penalties. The exercise will be in phases, this is the phase one, and we will visit other areas in the state to ensure full compliance”, he stated.

Advertisement

The Executive Director, urged residents to take responsibility for maintaining a clean and healthy environment for all, stressing that, by adhering to waste management regulations, residents could contribute to the overall cleanliness and sustainability of the environment.

“By adhering to government’s directive for tenements to procure standard covered bins, would ensure that our wastes are properly containerised. This will help save the environment from indiscriminate waste disposal and other hazardous consequences, such as flooding and outbreak of diseases”, he noted.

He said further that LAWMA had been actively working towards improving waste management in Lagos, implementing various initiatives such as waste sorting campaigns, recycling programs, and public awareness campaigns, with the aim of instilling a culture of responsible waste disposal, to minimise the adverse impact of waste on the environment.