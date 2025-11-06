Lagos House Agent Arraigned For Alleged N5m Fraud

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 45-year-old estate agent, Micheal Okugbowa, was on Thursday arraigned before an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding several accommodation seekers of a total sum of N5.05m.

According to the Vanguard, Okugbowa, whose residential address was not disclosed, is facing a four-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence. He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Aminu Isaac, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on September 9 at about 10:30 a.m. at Bola Kazeem Estate, Owode Onirin, along Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

According to Isaac, the defendant fraudulently collected N1.15m from one Mr. Godwin Uzor under the pretext of securing a mini self-contained apartment but allegedly diverted the funds to personal use.

He further alleged that on October 15, Okugbowa obtained N900,000 from Mr. Benjamin Igba, N1.2m from Mr. Akinlade Temitope, and N800,000 from Mr. Ebuka, also claiming he would provide them with mini-flats, which turned out to be false.

The offences, Isaac said, contravened Section 314(1)(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate B.A. Sonuga granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties, the magistrate directed, must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 16, with a letter of confirmation from the Head of Service and proof of three years’ tax clearance.

The case was adjourned until December 4, 2025, for mention.