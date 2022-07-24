Lagos-Ibadan Express Way To Be Completed Before Christmas —Fashola

Economy
By Ukpe Philip
Babatunde Fashola During A Press Briefing In Abuja/THEWHISTLER

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be completed in December, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said.

Fashola disclosed the development on Sunday during an interview on Channels Tv, monitored by THE WHISLTER.

He said, “The expected completion of this road will be in the last month of this year. We are hoping that we will be done before Christmas and that is subject to a lot of variables.

RELATED
Opinion & Interviews

Second Niger Bridge: Buhari’s Iconic Gift To South-East Region

Nigeria

BREAKING: Diesel Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

“As we speak now, somewhere around Ojoo, the Oyo State Government is constructing a drainage facility and that has slowed down our work”

The Federal Government had budgeted N311bn for the construction and rehabilitation of the 127.6-kilometre Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Minister also said the Muhammadu Buhari led administration has improved infrastructure compared to what it met on ground.

Details later…

You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Second Niger Bridge For Commissioning In October–FG

Finance Ministry Releases Proceeds Of N250bn Sukuk Bond To Three MDAs

Work To Resume On Road Projects As Finance Ministry Set To Release Proceeds Of Sukuk…

Buhari Has Built More Infrastructure Than US Govt— Fashola

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.