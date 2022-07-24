Lagos-Ibadan Express Way To Be Completed Before Christmas —Fashola

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be completed in December, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said.

Fashola disclosed the development on Sunday during an interview on Channels Tv, monitored by THE WHISLTER.

He said, “The expected completion of this road will be in the last month of this year. We are hoping that we will be done before Christmas and that is subject to a lot of variables.

“As we speak now, somewhere around Ojoo, the Oyo State Government is constructing a drainage facility and that has slowed down our work”

The Federal Government had budgeted N311bn for the construction and rehabilitation of the 127.6-kilometre Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Minister also said the Muhammadu Buhari led administration has improved infrastructure compared to what it met on ground.

