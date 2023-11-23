Lagos Impounds 15 Tankers For Indiscriminate Parking

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Thursday, impounded 15 tankers for indiscriminate parking along the Oshodi -Apapa Expressway.

The expressway, which links one of the nation’s busiest seaports, is plagued by traffic congestion, caused by indiscriminate parking of trailers and trucks.

The enforcement operations which started from the 2nd Rainbow down to Mile 2 Bridge, were carried out on the directives of the Special Adviser to the state governor on transportation, Sola Giwa.

According to the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, some of the tankers were impounded at Mile 2 Estates.

“It was further confirmed that some of the impounded tankers were apprehended inside Mile 2 Estates after investigations revealed that some of them now parked indiscriminately thereby causing serious traffic for Motorists coming out from the Estates,” Adebayo said.

The Director of Operations at LASTMA, Peter Gbejemede, noted that the enforcement exercise was in accordance with the law, adding that it would continue until zero tolerance is achieved on indiscriminate parking across the state.

Giwa, however, called on motorists to collaborate with the government by informing LASTMA of any broken down or abandoned trailer/truck via the agency’s contact numbers.