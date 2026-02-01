Lagos Impounds 50 Motorcycles In Renewed Crackdown

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has intensified enforcement of the state’s ban on commercial motorcycles, impounding over 50 motorcycles during an operation along the Lagos–Calabar coastal highway corridor.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X handle, @tokunbo_wahab, on Sunday.

Wahab said the motorcycles were confiscated for plying restricted routes in violation of Lagos State traffic laws.

He added that 10 vehicles were also seized during the operation for driving against traffic.

According to him, the enforcement exercise further involves the removal of shanties and other illegal structures erected along the coastal highway, which pose safety and environmental risks and contribute to traffic congestion.

The commissioner said that the operation was part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to restore order, safety, and sanity on major roads across the state.

“This enforcement will be sustained in order to restore sanity on the road,” Wahab said.

He said that the state government would not tolerate actions that endanger lives, obstruct traffic flow, or undermine environmental standards.

Wahab urged residents of the state and road users to always comply with traffic regulations and environmental laws, assuring that the taskforce remains committed to maintaining law and order across the state.