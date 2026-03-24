Lagos Impounds 70 Commercial Motorcycles

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The Lagos State Taskforce on Tuesday carried out another clean-up enforcement exercise at Iyana-Iba axis against recalcitrant commercial motorcycle (okada) operators.

The taskforce said the move, which followed an earlier operation last weekend, is part of ongoing measures to rid the state of illegal commercial motorcyclists and associated criminal activities.

The operations covered several strategic locations along Lagos-Mile2-Badagry Expressway, including Festac-Firstgate, Mazamaza and Iyana-Iba.

The agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, in a statement explained that during the exercise, some commercial motorcycle operators were found plying restricted routes, obstructing traffic flow, while some of the operators were using okada to transport illicit drugs, inflammable substances like PMS to neighbouring country and generally constituting a nuisance on major highways and adjoining roads.

He added that the Agency at the conclusion of the operations, impounded 70 commercial motorcycles and also restored sanity across all affected areas.

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The taskforce said all confiscated motorcycles will be forfeited to the state in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Taskforce conducted another round of its clean-up enforcement exercise today at Iyana-Iba axis, following an earlier operation carried out last weekend, demonstrating its resolve to sustain serious pressure on violators of traffic, environmental and security regulations.

“The operations covered several strategic locations on the stretch of Lagos-Mile2-Badagry Expressway in the State, including Festac-Firstgate, Mazamaza and Iyana-Iba.

“During the exercise, some commercial motorcycle operators were found plying restricted routes, obstructing traffic flow, some of the operators were using okada to transport illicit drugs, inflammable substances like PMS to neighbouring countries and generally constituting a nuisance on major highways and adjoining roads.

“At the conclusion of the operations, a total of 70 commercial motorcycles were impounded, and sanity was restored across all affected areas.”