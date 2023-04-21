Lagos Inaugurates 7-Man Technical Committee On Banana Island Collapsed Building

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a 7-man technical committee to probe the recent collapse of a seven-storey building under construction in the Banana Island area of the state.

Advertisement

The inauguration was conducted by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr.Tayo Bamgbose-Martins in Ikeja on Thursday, with the Special Adviser, e-GIS and Planning Matters, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Oluwole Sotire and the General Manager, Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory, Engr. Funso Elulade, in attendance.

The Committee is headed by Engr. Wasiu Olokunola, a retired Permanent Secretary.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mukaila Sanusi said the committee “has the mandate to determine within two weeks, the immediate and remote causes of the collapse, the appropriateness of the construction work on the site and the culpable parties with regard to the collapse of the 7-floor structure.

“The committee is also expected to make recommendations on the remaining three structures under construction within the same vicinity and proffer solutions to building collapse in the state.”

According to the statement, other members of the committee are: Tpl. Ayo Adediran, a reputable town planning consultant; Engr. Aileme Unuigbe, a structural engineer; Arc. Oludayo Uhansohia; Akogun Kola Onadipe, a builder and project management consultant; Mr. Kuyebi Ayo Olanrewaju, a developer and Oluyemi Shonubi, a renowned project manager, while Akinyemi Olajunwon Rasaq Mautin will serve as the committee secretary.

Advertisement

The Commissioner urged members of the committee to provide insights into how such ugly occurrence could be prevented in the state by unravelling the cause of the building collapse.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee, Olokunola appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for their appointment into the committee and assured that members would justify the honour by doing their utmost best to execute the assignment diligently within the stipulated time.

THE WHISTLER recalls that following the collapse of the building, Sanwo-Olu ordered that all developments in the area be placed on hold.

The directive is subject to a comprehensive audit by the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

This is to determine how many buildings are being constructed without approval from the state government; and “If all approved buildings are being built in line with the approval limits provided”.

Advertisement

According to the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, preliminary investigations revealed that the building collapsed as a result of a concrete mixer truck that rammed into some load-bearing columns of the building.