‘Lagos Is An Investment Destination’, Sanwo-Olu Tells World Economic Forum

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, told the World Economic Forum (WEF) that the state is an investment destination.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the state is always open to partnership and therefore urged investors to take advantage of the market that Lagos represents.

The governor who highlighted how his administration has attracted a lot of significant investments into the state, pledged to continue to make Lagos attractive for investors.

He spoke at Alausa, Ikeja when he received the African delegation from WEF, represented by the Head of Regional Agenda Africa of WEF, Chido Munyati and the Community Lead, African Regional Agenda, Abir Ibrahim.

Represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, Sanwo-Olu said to put Lagos and Nigeria on the trajectory of economic growth and development requires a significant amount of partnerships.

“To lift Lagos requires a combination of partnerships. The responsibility to lift Lagos and Nigeria requires a significant amount of partnerships. So, we welcome the partnership you offer from the World Economic Forum.

“In our 30 years development plan in Lagos, we prioritise sectors that we want to focus on and we want people to participate wherever they are and take advantage of the market that Lagos represents. “We need a lot of partners that can invest in good projects.

“Lagos is an investment destination. We have attracted a lot of significant investments into Lagos,” the governor said.

In his remarks at the event, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, applauded the African delegation from WEF for seeking a partnership with the state.

He said: “We thank the World Economic Forum for the invite to share this opportunity with us and I want to confirm to you that you are in the right place. The way we do things in Lagos is structured around partnership. Make no mistake in terms of where to situate your office in Nigeria, it has to be Lagos; this is where business, growth and economic development are.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Head of Regional Agenda Africa of WEF Munyati, said the forum was offering partnerships with Lagos in urban regeneration, housing, transport, and mobilising capital for investments in the state.

He also expressed the WEF’s request to set up its sub-Saharan center in Lagos since Lagos is the tech center in Africa.