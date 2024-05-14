Lagos Issues 48-Hour Contravention Notice To Landlords At Jakande Estate

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Government has issued a 48-hour contravention notice to property owners at Jakande Estate in Oke-Afa area of Isolo.

In the notice, the state warned that properties built on Right-Of-Way drainage channels in the area would be demolished after service of demolition notice.

Those who dispute the contravention(s) are advised to submit relevant documents to the government within 48 hours.

“If you dispute the above contravention(s), you are requested to bring all relevant documents in support of your case including Drainage Clearance Certificate to underline within 48 hours of the service of this notice on you.

“If you do not dispute the contravention, you are hereby to remove the contravention(s) or make good the Strom Water Drainage System to its original condition.

“If you fail to remove the said contravention(s) within 48 hours from the date of service the notice, the said contravention(s) shall be demolished after service of demolition notice on you,” the notice read partly.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who shared the notice on his social media handles on Tuesday, said the removal notice was in line with the state’s Environmental Management and Protection Law, 2017.

He also explained that it was part of the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to prevent flooding in the state.

“The Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Lagos State Ministry Of The Environment and Water Resources has issued a 48-hour contravention notice to owners of properties built on Right-Of-Way of drainage channel in Jakande Estate, Oke-Afa, Isolo,” the commissioner said.

“This is in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, 2017 and the renewed drive of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s effort to ensure free flow of rainwater and prevent flooding across the State.”

There has been public outcry concerning continuous demolition of buildings in the state, with many accusing the government of lacking human face.

Earlier this month, popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, criticized the state government over demolition of houses at Mende Estate Villa in Maryland.

The ‘Johnny’ crooner said the state government is rendering many homeless overnight.

Alade said the state government is not only ruining the real estate value of the state but the country at large.

However, defending the demolition exercise, Wahab said the developer of the estate was given temporary and conditional approval to leave a 20m setback.

According to him, the developer however encroached on the setback, thereby obstructing the flow of rainwater.