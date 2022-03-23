Lagos, Kano Get Highest PMS Allocation As NNPC Releases Distribution Of 994.5 Million Litres To States

Nigeria’s two most populous states Lagos and Kano have received the highest allocation of fuel between March 7 and March 20, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

The NNPC revealed this in a report titled ‘PMS volume loaded and destination states’ released on Wednesday.

The NNPC had in recent time doubled its effort to pump fuel in the Nigerian market in order to address the supply gap being experienced in the distribution of petrol to Nigerians.

The state-owned company had accused some fueling stations of hoarding the product which the NNPC said was in sufficient supply.

Since the crisis started in February, the NNPC had evacuated over two billion litres of PMS across the 36 states.

THE WHISTLER had reported that within a period of 28 days covering February 14 and March 13 a total of 1.82 billion litres were distributed in the country.

In the new report, the National Oil Company said a total of 994.478 million litres of fuel where evacuated during the period covering March 7 to March 20, 2022.

According to the official data, the daily average of evacuation was 71.03 million litres.

The NNPC revealed that Lagos with a population of over 15 million has the highest demand level of 170.277 million litres.

The state popularly called Nigeria’s economic hub is home to the headquarters of most large corporations in the country.

Kano State which has a massive population received a total 90.031 million litres between March 7 and March 20, 2022.

Niger and Zamfara States received 67.59 million and 44.14 million litres of fuel, while Oyo State received a total of 43.5 million litres of fuel making it the fifth highest destination.

Further breakdown revealed that the average daily loading for the top three highest demand states was 12.16 million litres for Lagos, Kano 6.43 million litres, while Niger Sate received a daily average of 4.83 million litres.

The states with the least states in the evacuation of PMS were Jigawa (1.093 million litres), Bauchi State 2.44 million litres and Nasarawa State 3.81 million litres.

The Federal Capital Territory consumed a total of 24.05 million litres during the 13-day period.