Lagos Kosofe Chairman Raises Alarm Over Shop, Salon Inside Toilet

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The Executive Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area, Moyo Ogunlewe, has condemned the conversion of a toilet facility into spaces used for a food shop and a hair salon at the Onabanjo Street market in Oworoshoki, Lagos.

Ogunlewe expressed concern over the unsanitary condition during an unannounced inspection of the market, which also formed part of a monitoring visit to ongoing road construction projects in the area.

During the visit, the council chairman toured the busy market and engaged traders and officials on the public health risks associated with the practice.

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He described the situation as unacceptable, questioning how commercial activities involving food and personal services could be carried out within a toilet facility.

Video from the inspection showed exposed plumbing, PVC piping, and unfinished concrete structures within the space being used for the businesses.

In a social media post accompanying the footage, Ogunlewe said: “Why do you have a food shop and salon in a toilet in a local market?”