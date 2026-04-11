Lagos Kosofe Chairman Raises Alarm Over Shop, Salon Inside Toilet

Nigeria
By Ikenna OMEJE

The Executive Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area, Moyo Ogunlewe, has condemned the conversion of a toilet facility into spaces used for a food shop and a hair salon at the Onabanjo Street market in Oworoshoki, Lagos.

Ogunlewe expressed concern over the unsanitary condition during an unannounced inspection of the market, which also formed part of a monitoring visit to ongoing road construction projects in the area.

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During the visit, the council chairman toured the busy market and engaged traders and officials on the public health risks associated with the practice.

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He described the situation as unacceptable, questioning how commercial activities involving food and personal services could be carried out within a toilet facility.

Video from the inspection showed exposed plumbing, PVC piping, and unfinished concrete structures within the space being used for the businesses.

In a social media post accompanying the footage, Ogunlewe said: “Why do you have a food shop and salon in a toilet in a local market?”

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