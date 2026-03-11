Lagos Launches Online Pre-Marital Course For Pastors, Imams, Counsellors

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Government has introduced a Religious Pre-Marital Counselling Online Course to equip faith leaders with tools to guide couples toward healthier marriages.

The initiative is contained in a statement by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) on Wednesday.

The DSVA described the initiative as part of the state’s commitment to preventing domestic violence by strengthening family foundations before marriages.

It also noted that marriage preparation in many communities across Lagos often takes place within churches and mosques, making faith leaders key sources of guidance for intending couples.

“Recognising this influence, the programme has been designed to provide counsellors with structured knowledge that combines faith-based perspectives with modern relationship education, helping couples build strong partnerships rooted in communication, respect and accountability,” the agency said.

DSVA said the initiative complements the recently introduced Relationship Health Clinic, another innovative initiative by the Agency that provides professional psychological support for individuals and couples using the evidence-based RELATE Protocol.

It added that the diagnostic framework evaluates key relationship dynamics and helps guide early interventions.

According to DSVA, the course is delivered through a flexible digital platform featuring self-paced modules, case studies and assessments.

“Delivered through a flexible digital platform, the course enables counsellors to apply practical knowledge to real-life counselling scenarios,” it said, adding that participants who complete the training will receive certification, aimed at “strengthening professionalism and accountability in faith-based counselling across the state”.

The initiative also introduces counsellors to key concepts in Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) prevention, including “how to recognise early warning signs of abusive relationships and provide responsible guidance to couples.”

According to the statement, the launch event featured representation from faith and government stakeholders, including the Anglican Diocese of Lagos, the Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society and the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, highlighted the preventive focus of the programme saying, “Domestic violence does not begin in the courtroom. In many cases, it begins long before marriage.

By strengthening the quality of pre-marital counselling within our faith institutions, we are helping couples build marriages founded on respect, safety and shared responsibility.”

Vivour-Adeniyi further emphasised the importance of partnership in tackling domestic violence, stressing that preventing domestic violence requires collective responsibility.

“By partnering with faith institutions, we are strengthening marriages at their foundation and building communities where homes remain safe and supportive for everyone,” she said.