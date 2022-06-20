Lagos Leads As Education Ministry Releases Common Entrance Results

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has announced the release of the recently concluded 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) with Lagos having the highest number of registered candidates and scores.

Lagos was followed closely by the FCT, Anambra, and Zamfara States, with respect to the number of candidates registered. On the other hand, Kebbi State registered the lowest number of candidates with only 74 students.

The Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry, David Adejo, announced this while receiving the results of the examination from the National Examination Council (NECO) Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Dantani, in Abuja on Monday morning.

“It is with immense gratitude to God, and a deep sense of pleasure that we have gathered here today to witness the formal release of the results of the Year 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE)… This year’s edition was written on Saturday 7th May 2022 in Nigeria, as well as the Benin Republic and Togo,” he said.

Adejo added that of the 71,738 pupils who registered, 68,638 pupils sat for the exam. While 34,030 were male, 37,708 were female.

“The State that registered the highest number of candidates is Lagos State with 19,518, out of which 18,787 sat and 731 were absent. FCT was second with 8,623 candidates that registered, out of which 8,317 sat while 306 were absent.

“Anambra State came third with 5,335 candidates that registered, out of which 5,070 sat and 265 were absent. Zamfara State was fourth with 4,500 candidates registered, out of which 3,745 sat and 755 were absent,” he said.

Adejo added that the candidate with the highest score was Ajidagba Mariam Akanke who scored 201. She is an indigene of Sokoto State who took the exam at Oshodi Junior Secondary School, Tolu Complex, Apapa.

“Obot Abundance Idara an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, with registration number 550470BF came second. Her Centre was State College Ete, Ikot Ekpene Centre, and she scored 200. The lowest score was 01 mark, and this was scored by fifteen candidates from various States,” he said.

Adejo concluded by directing parents and guardians to access the results of their children and wards through the NECO website, http://www.neco.gov.ng/

Also speaking at the event, the NECO Registrar said the overall performance this year was better than that of last year.

“I’m aware that the 2022 result is a marked improvement than that of last year, 2021. In terms of performance of the pupils, particularly there is an improvement in terms of the female candidates’ performance. Also in terms of registration, there is an improvement from last year’s number.

“Generally, the 2022 admission year is a little better than that of last year”, he said.