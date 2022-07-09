Lagos Leads As Nigeria Records 880 New Covid-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 880 confirmed new cases of coronavirus on Saturday July 9, 2022, raising the total number to 258,517 infections since the country recorded its first case.

The latest figure is the highest announced since March 13, when the NCDC announced 333 new confirmed cases.

The latest Covid-19 cases were recorded in eight states from the 2nd – 8th of July 2022.

According to the agency’s latest update, the new 880 new confirmed cases are from eight states with Lagos leading. Lagos-750, FCT-48, Rivers-40, Delta-21, Akwa Ibom-11, Kano-5, Nasarawa-4, Plateau-1.

To date, 258,517 cases have been confirmed, 250,388 have been discharged and 3,144 deaths have been recorded across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations center (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.