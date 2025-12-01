Lagos LG Deploys Security Operatives To Public Schools

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State has begun deployment of security operatives to public primary and secondary schools across its communities as part of measures to strengthen safety and protect pupils within the council.

Mr Sesan Olowa, the Council Chairman, disclosed this in Ibeju-Lekki on Monday.

He said the initiative was designed to safeguard lives and property, particularly children in educational settings.

Olowa said the multi-agency security teams would be stationed at school entrances, premises, and adjoining areas to ensure a swift response to emergencies.

He mentioned the personnel to include operatives of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), the Ibeju-Lekki Community Corps (Folumo), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigerian Forest Security Services (Hunters).

The chairman urged school heads, parents, and community members to cooperate with the deployed operatives by promptly reporting any suspicious movement around school corridors.

He said his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare and security of children by strengthening partnerships with relevant agencies to sustain a safe learning atmosphere.

Olowa added that the council had begun assessing the security needs of educational institutions to identify gaps and ensure that appropriate measures were put in place to prevent threats.

The chairman assured residents that the initiative formed part of ongoing efforts to build a secure, peaceful, and enabling environment for quality education and community development across Ibeju-Lekki.