Lagos Lists Over 14 Projects Being Funded With N100 Billion Bond

The Lagos State Government has said funds accessed from proceeds of its N100 billion bond by Ministries Department and Agencies’ (MDAs) were used for 14 developmental and capital projects across the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos Debt Management Office (DMO) Olujimi Ige, disclosed this in statement on Wednesday.

According to Ige, the bond which was issued early last year by the state government, helped to kick start some projects embarked upon by the MDAs across the State.

The permanent secretary said the projects were nearing completion and that the capital projects cut across different sectors.

Ige also revealed that significant progress had been made on many of the projects and were expected to be commissioned this year to perfect the social and economic conditions of Lagosians.

He said part of the Lagos DMO’s mandate was to monitor the utilisation of the bond proceeds and ensure that the funds were optimally used for the designated projects, while also preparing and submitting reports of the monitoring exercise to relevant agencies.

Ige listed the 14 major projects for which the proceeds from the N100 billion bond were utilised to include the Pen Cinema Flyover, Agege; Lekki Regional Road Construction, Lekki; Reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Dual Carriage Expressway, Badagry;

Rehabilitation of Oba Sekumade Road, Ikorodu and Rehabilitation of Olusosun, Solous and Abule Egba Landfills.

Others are the construction of Watch Towers at Lagos State Civil Service Model College, Igbogbo and Lagos State Girls Model College, Agunfoye, Ikorodu; Construction of Ojo General Hospital and Spinal Neurology Centre, Ojo; Development/Renovation of Healthcare Facilities;

Equipping and Furnishing of MCC, Epe; Building of the New Massey Children’s Hospital, Lagos Island; Channelisation/Dredging of two waterways from Ikorodu to Falomo and Ojo-Badagry-Apa routes to mention a few.

While emphasising the importance of the projects to the wellbeing and benefit of Lagosians, the permanent secretary urged the MDAs to ensure timely completion of the projects.