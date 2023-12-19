Lagos Mechanic Arrested While Selling Customer’s Car

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old mechanic while selling a customer’s car in parts.

The suspect, Adedamola Oluwaseyi, after receiving the vehicle from the owner for repairs, allegedly went to Ladipo Spare Parts Market in Mushin to sell it off in parts.

According to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, his arrest followed credible information received by the police.

Hundeyin said: “Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old mechanic, Adedamola Oluwaseyi ‘m’, in Ladipo, Mushin while stripping and selling off a customer’s car in parts.

“The arrest came on the heels of the receipt of credible information by officers of Mushin Division who promptly mobilized to the scene.

“Recovered from the suspect was a red Toyota Camry without number plate. Also missing from the vehicle were the engine, brain box and the two front tyres.

“Further investigation revealed that the mechanic, after receiving the vehicle from the owner for repairs, proceeded to Ladipo Spare Parts Market to sell off the vehicle in parts.”

He informed that the suspect would be arraigned on conclusion of investigations.