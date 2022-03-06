Lagos Needs Modern Rail Transport, Not More Vehicles, Group Tells Sanwo-Olu

A socio-cultural group, Ọmọ Eko Pataki, has berated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for buying 500 vehicles to be used as taxis in Lagos State.

The group, in a statement by its Secretary-General, Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, on Sunday said the state did not need more vehicles to address its transportation problem but alternative transportation system including railway system and water transport.

The group said there were more than enough vehicles on Lagos roads which they said were causing gridlock.and wasting several man hours everyday.

Shodipe-Dosunmu, who described the purchase of the vehicles as self serving and political gimmick said such “Greek gifts”would compound the transport problem than solving it.

Sanwo-Olu had recently bought 500 vehicles to serve as taxis on Lagos roads. The governor had said the White and Blue Taxis, Lagride, would expand transportation access to Lagosians.

But the group’s scribe said, ” I do not think so. It will never happen . It is a wasteful, ill- thought, hurriedly composed project that will not add any value to the transportation challenges of commuters.

“As a matter of fact, the so-called Lagride is a masked political gerrymandering, an half-witted partisan move shrouded in personal gains and selfish motivations.

“Lagos does not need more vehicles on our already cluttered roads. What Lagos needs as a widening megalopolis is a well contemplated alternative routes of transportation that will combine modern railroad systems, the charted pathways of the Lagoon; short, interlocking bridges linking the new burgeoning towns and cities.

” Lagos needs the 4th Mainland Bridge which is now more of a mirage, and the long abandoned Atlantic Super Highway that is supposed to traverse the gateway of the Lekki peninsula down to the reaches of Port Harcourt.

“This ought to be the focus of a progressive, forward -looking administration and not a hurriedly constituted shambolic affair, an untidy Greek gift meant for a narrow, crude electioneering purpose. Lagosians are no fools.”