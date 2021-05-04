Lagos New Anti-Graft-Law Designed To Protect Tinubu, Obasa, Others, Says Activist

48 SHARES Share Tweet

The Executive Chairman of the Centre For Human Rights and Social Justice, Adeniyi Sulaiman, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission not to drop its investigation on former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had in April signed the Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law.

The new law gives the state’s anti-corruption commission the mandate to take over the investigation of all anti-corruption and financial crime cases involving the finances and assets of Lagos State Government being investigated by any other agency.

But Sulaiman, in an interview with THE WHISTLER on Tuesday said the law was made to stop the probe of Tinubu, Obasa and others.

He said Tinubu, Obasa and some other prominent politicians in Lagos State were being investigated by the EFCC.

The Lagos based human rights activists said the new anti-corruption law signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in April was done to stop the EFCC from probing those alleged of looting the treasury of the state.

He said, “The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Musdashiru Obasa, has an EFCC case. I was one of those who wrote petition against him in respect of the illegal 36 bank accounts.

“We submitted the petition and he is on administrative bail up to now. The new law enacted and signed into law was done to pave the way for Tinubu, who wants to contest presidential election in 2023.

“They want to use the law to set them free and others who have pending cases with the anti-corruption agency.

” The EFCC should beam its searchlight on the Lagos State House of Assembly to investigate all the lawmakers.

” The Chairman of the EFCC should continue with the probe of Tinubu and Obasa and others who are under investigation not minding the law by the state House of Assembly.”

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George, had on Monday condemned the state law.m

George, who is a critic of Tinubu, said in a statement on Monday that the new law was dubious and self serving.

He said, “Sanwo-Olu’s legislation that seeks to shield criminals from federal prosecution is dead on arrival. It is elementary assertion that once a state law conflicts with a federal legislation, the state law is voided.

“This is politics of deceit and self-serving glorification. They cherry pick what suits them, railroading their enemies into jail and protecting their own.”