Lagos Orders Truckers To Vacate Cele Bus-stop, Tincan Port Road

The Lagos State government has ordered truckers parked on Cele Bus stop to Tincan Port axis to vacate immediately.

The directive was issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, on Wednesday.

According to Giwa, the move is to address the ongoing traffic gridlock and alleviate the challenges faced by commuters along the axis.

He urged tanker and trailer drivers to comply with the directive, warning that failure to comply would attract sanctions in line with the State Transport Reform Law.

“The Lagos State Government has issued a directive instructing all tankers and trailers to stop the indiscriminate parking along the corridor forthwith,” Giwa said in a statement.

“The directive underscores the commitment of the state government to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and minimizing disruptions caused by the persistent presence of these heavy-duty vehicles in the specified location, saying the order aims to enhance the overall mobility experience for residents and commuters in the affected area.

“Prioritizing the safety and well-being of the public, the government emphasizes the importance of a clear and unobstructed road network, urging tanker and trailer drivers to comply with this directive or be sanctioned in line with the State Transport Reform Law,” he added.