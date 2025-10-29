Lagos Pastor Accused Of Fondling Minor’s Breast Faces Charges

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Government has arraigned a legal practitioner, Olawale Akanni, also known as Bashorun, before an Ikeja High Court for allegedly engaging in indecent treatment of a 14-year-old girl (name withheld).

Akanni, who also serves as a pastor, was charged with a count of indecent treatment of a child.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The State Counsel, Mrs Funmilayo Aluko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in 2010 at Iwaya, Lagos.

She said the defendant allegedly fondled the breast of the minor, who had been placed in his custody.

Aluko urged the court to remand the defendant and adjourn the case for trial.

The defence counsel, Ms Morenikeji Oyekunle, pleaded with the court to allow her client to continue enjoying the bail earlier granted by a magistrate’s court, noting that he was not a flight risk, being a legal practitioner.

The prosecution, however, opposed the bail plea.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi upheld the earlier bail conditions and ordered the defence counsel to ensure the defendant’s appearance at every adjourned date.

Following the ruling, the prosecution informed the court that the alleged survivor, now an adult, was present and ready to testify.

The alleged survivor, a 27-year-old trader, told the court during her testimony that she met the defendant through her father, who was a member of the defendant’s church.

She recounted that in 2010, when she was about eight years old, she moved in with the defendant’s family to help improve her academic performance and enhance her participation in the church choir.

The witness alleged that the defendant began to sexually and physically molest her while she lived with him.

She also told the court that there had been several incidents of sexual assault and maltreatment, including occasions when she was subjected to harsh punishment for poor academic performance.

The witness said she eventually ran away from the defendant’s house and reported the matter to her parents.

The witness stated that she finally reported the matter in 2023 after a similar incident allegedly occurred involving another minor in the same church.

Under cross-examination, the witness said she had initially confided in her class teacher, identified as Mrs Akingbeoyewa, about the alleged assault while she was still living with the defendant.

After the testimony, the defence sought an adjournment to obtain the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the witness’s evidence.

The prosecution objected to the request, arguing that any further delay could cause the witness emotional distress.

However, the court granted the adjournment but invoked Section 193 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), awarding a cost of N50,000 in favour of the witness, to be paid by the defence before the next trial date.

The case was adjourned until Dec. 9 for continuation of the trial.