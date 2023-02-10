Lagos PDP Guber Candidate Jandor Replies Fashola For Calling Him His Cameraman

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has replied the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, for referring to him as a cameraman.

Fashola, while speaking at the formal launch of 10,000 foot soldiers for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday in Lagos, said that the PDP guber candidate having been his cameraman for eight years thinks he can be a governor.

The Minister said that to be a governor requires experience, adding that Adediran is not ready to be saddled with such responsibility of leading the state.

“You need experience. I did that job for eight years. And part of what helped me was that I was the Chief of Staff to a governor,” Fashola said.

“I saw it upclose but even then, that was not enough. So, just following a governor, being a cameraman, and then watching me for eight years you think you will now be a governor? You are not ready. Come to our leadership school, you are not yet ready.

“And that’s why you will see, their adverts, they are focusing on N51 billion Lagos is generating, but they don’t see the emmigrant population that is coming in everyday. The bigger the prosperity, the bigger the problem. Their party sees only money, they don’t see people, they don’t see responsibility. Do you want them to come and touch that money?,” he asked.

But reacting in a statement, Adediran said that while working for the former governor, he did not at anytime served as his cameraman.

The PDP guber candidate, however, said that he still has respect for Fashola, adding that nothing will change that.

He stated that he cannot wait to properly utilize the over N50bn the state is generating internally for the development of the state, if elected.

The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to disparaging statements made by my Boss, former Governor of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola earlier today at an event in Lagos. He reportedly referred to me as a cameraman who is not ready to govern Lagos.

“While this may come as a shock to many, who may have heard me speak well of him and his achievements in Lagos, despite being the flag bearer of the main opposition party in the same Lagos, let me quickly signpost a reminder that this is the season of calumnies and the APC are expectedly under pressure to sell their unenviable records to the now very discerning electorates of Lagos.

“There is clearly a brief to all the beneficiaries of the status-quo to publicly show where their support lie.

“In June of 2020, an extract from BRF’s condolence message to me on the loss of my mum, in black prints, states: “your very inspiring life story…turned into a ladder for educational success, entrepreneurial acumen and visionary leadership aspirations” it is just a few weeks to elections and the story has suddenly changed.

“Records must be kept straight however, especially for varying audiences who may be misled by my very dear Boss and former Governor of Lagos. While I insist that there is absolutely nothing untoward about being a cameraman, and I must apologize to hordes of cameramen out there who have made a mark for themselves in their craft and may feel smeaerd by my respected Boss’s remark, I was never a cameraman.

“As a matter of fact, I was absorbed into the service of government of Lagos State Broadcasting Service as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive, and camera handling was certainly not the professional services I rendered to BRF, and the Lagos state government under his watch. I really don’t know what it is with my Oga (Boss) and cameras lately…this is reminding me of that famous missing camera he magically found at Lekki toll gate, the scene of the Endsars massacre.

“BRF has my respect still, nothing will change that. Personally, I can’t wait to show the residents of Lagos that a lot more can be achieved way beyond what their celebrated over N50b revenue is currently doing, under the watch of a truly independent Governor that has no ties to a godfather’s apron strings.

“We will break Lagos free and my Boss, BRF will be proud of our achievements!”