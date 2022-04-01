Lagos PDP Stakeholders Accuse Ayu Of Plotting To Weaken Party In S/West

Some stakeholders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State have berated the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu for acting like an autocrat by ratifying the ‘flawed’ February 26th Congress held in the state.

A communique issued by the stakeholders after an emergency meeting on Thursday March 31st, 2022 accused Ayu of behaving like a ‘sole administrator, contemptuous of the sobering voices of the Southwest representatives’

The communique which was signed by Dr Remi Akitoye, Senator Kofo Akerele-Bucknor, Chief Mrs Onikepo-Oshodi and other party stalwarts alleged that Ayu was ‘appropriating what ought to be a collective decision in a brazen proprietary authority.’

They accused the national chairman of ignoring dissent voices in his ratification of what has been universally condemned as a flawed Congress.



The communique read in part, “Despite various petitions emanating from the aspirants, the BOT members , the Caretaker Committee and the concerned individuals which substantiated the fact that the congress was a brazen sham, Dr. Ayu still disregarded the various voices of reason,

“The reports from INEC, the Appeal Committee, the BOT Elders, the Caretaker Committee and other quarters were all unanimous about the untidy, flawed and the inconclusive nature of the botched Congress.

“Dr. Ayu in his wisdom cast aside this cumulative weight of evidence, hastened in contemptuous indifference to the truth, jettisoned what is right and just, flung away the constitutional pivot of our party which is anchored on justice and fairness doctrine.

“We are dismayed, sickened and sad that there is a desperate attempt to destabilize Lagos State and render the Yoruba race inconsequential in the scheme of things. Lagos state alone has the largest electoral figures in the nation. This should not be happening very close to election year .

The party leaders said there was a well planned, premeditated attempt to “hand over our state to fifth columnists whose mission is unknown, whose purpose is shrouded in an ultimate goal that appears to be an attempt to weaken the party.”

“We reject outrightly this failed attempt to impose on the majority of our members a botched, inconclusive Congress that has no legality in law and no iota of legitimacy in the moral sense,” they added.



The February 26th Congress of the party in Lagos State had produced Philip Aivoji, a former Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, as Chairman amid protest by other stakeholders.

Governor Douye Diri, the Chairman, Electoral Committee for the Lagos State Congress of PDP and governor of Bayelsa, said the committee was fair and transparent in the conduct of the congress.

The party’s National chairman subsequently ratified the election despite calls for the cancelation of the convention.