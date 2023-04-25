Lagos PDP Suspends Chairman, Deputy After Review Of General Elections Outcome

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the suspension of its chairman, Chief Philip Olabode Aivoji and Deputy Chairman Benedict Felix Tai.

The Vice Chairman of Lagos West Senatorial District, Sunday Olaifa, has been appointed by the party as Acting Chairman.

It would be recalled that the two leaders were suspended on April 14 by their respective ward executives over alleged violation of the party’s constitution.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Hakeem Amode, in a statement on Tuesday said the decision was taken by the party’s State Working Committee after reviewing the outcome of the 2023 general elections in the state at a meeting on Monday.

Members of the party’s State Working Committee who attended the meeting were the new acting chairman, Olaifa; Youth Leader, Agboola Akinpelu; State Publicity Secretary, Amode; State Auditor, Ismail Olatunji; and State Organising Secretary, Adio Salami.

A seven-man disciplinary committee was also constituted by the party’s State Working Committee to look into all matters pertaining to the suspended officials.

The statement read in part, “The five members in attendance constitute the majority from the original 14 members that form the State Working Committee among which three had decamped to the ruling party, reducing the membership of the State Working Committee to eleven.

“The embattled Chairman and his Deputy were part of the Eleven remaining members and since they can’t adjudicate in their own case, only nine members were left to take decisions, and five members named above attended today’s meeting and ratified the above as stated.

“Please note that the action taken by the State Working Committee was done in accordance with the PDP constitution and to rebuild and reposition PDP in Lagos State.”