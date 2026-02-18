Lagos Police Apprehend Woman Over Alleged N105m Rent, Rice Fraud Schemes

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Command in Lagos State on Wednesday confirmed that it apprehended a 31-year-old woman over alleged rental and commodity fraud amounting to about N105m

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the suspect was accused of defrauding no fewer than 13 prospective tenants of about N35m by posing as the owner of a four-bedroom duplex located at 10 Charles Onyebe Street, Divine Homes, Thomas Estate in Ajah.

She was alleged to have collected various sums of money from accommodation seekers who believed they were securing rental units in the property.

Trouble, however, began when there was a prolonged delay in handing over the keys to the apartments after multiple individuals arrived, with each claiming to have paid for the same apartment.

NAN also gathered that the suspect was also accused of defrauding her neighbour to the tune of over N70m, under the guise of supplying parboiled rice at a discounted rate.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Mr Dayo Akinbisehin, confirmed the situation to NAN, adding that the suspect is currently undergoing investigation.

The DCP said that the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.