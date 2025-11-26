Lagos Police Arrest 12 Over Planned Masquerade Festival

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested twelve suspects over plans to hold an unapproved Egungun festival in the Oregun area of the State.

THE WHISTLER reports that Egungun is a Yoruba traditional masquerade performed annually to honour and connect with the spirits of departed ancestors.

The arrests followed the circulation of handbills and posters on social media attributed to a group identified as the “Oje Parapo of Oregun,” which announced a two-day festival and imposed night-time restrictions on residents.

The publications warned the public to remain indoors between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. on November 27 and 28, 2025, switch off all lights, and comply with traditional rites scheduled to take place overnight.

“You are all hereby warned that nobody should be seen outside as at 10:00pm till 4:00am on 27/28th of November 2025. According to the traditional rites and customs Agan will round the whole of Oregun and perform the traditional rites and sacrifices in the midnight. Note that all lights should be off by 10:00pm prompt.

“Be warned! Be warned!! Be warned!!!

“Both the indigenes and non-indigenes are all warned together to stay indoor as at 10:00pm till 4:00am on 27/28th of November 2025. The Nigeria Police Force will be stationed at all strategic places for security purpose in all the streets in Oregun,” read the notice said to have been ordered by HRM Oba (Dr) Olusesan Olukunmi Akingbola, the Olu of Oregun.

“Anybody who fails to take heed to the warning shall face the consequences immediately.”

According to the police, the Command said the content of the notice amounted to an attempt to infringe on citizens’ freedom of movement, expression, and dignity.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebesi, said the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, had ordered the immediate suspension of the planned festival, describing it as likely to cause fear, disturb public peace, and disrupt order in the State.

The Command warned that no individual or group has the authority to impose movement restrictions or carry out activities capable of instilling fear in residents.

It added that the circulating notice had already generated significant apprehension in the Oregun community, prompting decisive intervention to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“The Command will not tolerate lawlessness in any part of the State, and the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has therefore directed the suspension of this festival, which is likely to lead to disturbance of public peace, safety, and public order in the State.

“This restriction suffices to make it clear that no group should take laws into their hands and prevent other Nigerians from movement around and throughout the State at will at any time. The Lagos State Police Command will continue to firmly protect the fundamental human rights of everyone in the State.

“The Command further warns anyone planning unauthorized gatherings or activities that are capable of threatening public peace and safety to desist forthwith from such plans,” the statement read.

The Police also referenced a similar incident in Mafoluku, Oshodi, where officers apprehended twelve suspects on November 23, 2025, after comparable publications circulated, allegedly aimed at instigating public disorder. Those suspects are currently under investigation and will be prosecuted upon conclusion of inquiries.

Jimoh cautioned the Oje Parapo of Oregun to desist from holding the Egungun festival, saying security could no longer be guaranteed for the event and emphasising that the tension created within the community was unacceptable.

He warned that the full weight of the law would be brought against anyone who attempts to undermine the peace and stability of Lagos State.

The Command has urged members of the public to go about their lawful activities without fear and to promptly report suspicious behaviour through its emergency lines.