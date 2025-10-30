LAGOS: Police Arrest Ex-Convict Five Days After Release For Theft

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested a 25-year-old ex-convict, Segun Kolawole, just five days after his release from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly committing another theft in Lagos.

Kolawole was apprehended around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at Oshodi Market after RRS operatives noticed his suspicious movements. Upon searching him, the officers recovered N80,000 and an Infinix Note 40 Pro smartphone, both traced to a burglary he allegedly committed at Opebi.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, investigations revealed that the suspect broke into a trader’s shop while the owner was asleep and made away with N200,000 and the mobile phone.

The police also disclosed that Kolawole had already spent part of the stolen money to buy new clothes and shoes, which were later recovered from him.

“He was found in possession of N80,000 (Eighty Thousand Naira) and an Infinix Note 40 Pro phone, both traced to a burglary he had earlier committed at Opebi, where he stole N200,000 (Two hundred thousand naira) and the mobile device from a sleeping trader,” Adebisi stated.

Advertisement

“Further investigation revealed that he had already used part of the stolen proceeds to purchase new clothes and shoes, which were also recovered from him.”

In a separate operation, the RRS also arrested two suspected pickpockets, Sodiq Isa (27) and Adekanmbi Ganiu (21), for attempting to steal mobile phones from commuters in different parts of Lagos.

The duo was apprehended around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, before they could escape with their loot.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both suspects specialise in snatching phones and wallets from pedestrians and passengers during rush hours, especially in crowded areas and traffic congestion.

Police said the recovered items had been returned to their rightful owners.

Advertisement

All three suspects are currently in custody at the RRS Headquarters and are undergoing further interrogation.

“Upon the conclusion of the investigation, they will be arraigned before a competent court of law to face charges appropriate to their offences, in accordance with the law. The Command assures members of the public that due process will be strictly followed to ensure justice is served,” the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, commended the operatives for their vigilance and swift action.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and proactive measures to rid Lagos of criminal elements.