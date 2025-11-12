Lagos Police Deny Alleged Attempt To Release Foreigner Accused Of Defilement

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked reports alleging that it attempted to release a foreign national accused of defiling eight children.

The police described the claims as false, misleading, and capable of undermining public trust in the Command.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said the case is being handled by the Gender Unit of the Command with utmost professionalism, diligence, and in accordance with international best practices.

“The Lagos State Police Command is not involved in any alleged attempt to release a Lebanese accused of defiling eight children. The story is therefore inaccurate and misleading,” Adebisi said.

She clarified that contrary to reports, the suspect is not a Lebanese but a national from one of the Southern African countries. She added that investigations so far show that both the child and her biological mother have made statements confirming that the alleged victim was neither molested nor defiled by the accused person.

According to the statement, the complaint was filed by the child’s father, who rarely has custody of the child. The police, Adebisi noted, are carefully investigating his claims to ensure justice and prevent any miscarriage of justice.

Advertisement

“The investigation strictly follows the standard operating procedures for cases involving children and young persons. The Gender Unit of the Command remains firmly committed to child protection and upholding due process in the pursuit of justice, without fear, favour, or sentiment toward anyone involved, whether a foreign national or Nigerian,” she stated.

The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered a discreet investigation into the allegations raised in the media report. Also the reporter has been contacted and briefed on the steps being taken by the Police to ensure that justice is achieved.

Adebisi added that Jimoh expressed full confidence in the Officer-in-Charge of the Gender Unit, Toyin Kazeem, who was out of the country on official assignment when the matter was first reported.

“The Officer-in-Charge of the Gender Unit, Lagos Police Command,Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Toyin Kazeem, who was officially out of the country on IACP in the United States when the matter was reported to the Gender Unit . Her exemplary track record, both locally and internationally, exemplifies her integrity, dedication, and commitment to handling gender-related and other sensitive cases. Under her leadership, the Gender Unit has brought pride to the Command and provided justice to numerous vulnerable persons, including women and children,” she noted.

The Command urged the public and the media to exercise restraint and continue to repose confidence in the police’s ability to handle sensitive cases effectively. It assured that the outcome of the investigation would be made public upon completion.