Lagos Ports: 22 Ships Discharge Fuel, Other Products, 26  More Expected 

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

The Nigerian Ports Authority has announced that  22 ships are  discharging petrol and other products at the Lagos Port Complex 

The NPA announced this on Thursday  in its daily Shipping Position.

It  said that the ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish, ethanol, automobile gasoline, base oil, butane gas, bulk urea, and petrol.

The authority added that 26 other ships were expected to arrive at the port between March 23 and April 10.

It listed the expected items as bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, butane gas, bulk gypsum, bulk salt, automobile gasoline, petrol, and containers.

It indicated that eight others had arrived at the ports waiting to berth with bulk wheat, container, base oil, petrol, and bulk sugar.

The petrol being discharged  is expected to further ease the scarcity of the product in the country.

There are still fuel queues in some states and our correspondent observed that there were still long queues at petrol stations belonging to major marketers in Ibadan  on Thursday because they sell at the approved pump price.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.