Lagos Postpones Lekki–Ajah Road Rehab

The Lagos State Government has indefinitely postponed the commencement of the planned rehabilitation works on the Lekki–Ajah corridor.

The project, earlier scheduled to begin on November 15, 2025, will now start at a later date yet to be announced.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed the development on Tuesday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

He explained that while full rehabilitation works have been put on hold, preliminary activities will continue until the end of November.

Osiyemi said the government would announce a revised commencement schedule soon, adding that the postponement was necessary to ensure better project coordination.

“The Lagos State Government wishes to inform the public that the planned rehabilitation works on the Lekki–Ajah corridor, earlier scheduled to commence on Saturday, 15th November 2025, have been postponed to a later date.

“A new commencement date will be communicated in due course,” he said.

He expressed the government’s appreciation to motorists and residents for their patience, reaffirming its commitment to improving road infrastructure and ensuring safer, more efficient transportation.

The extensive eight-month rehabilitation project was initially announced on November 12, 2025.

It is designed to ease congestion and upgrade one of Lagos’ busiest transit routes.